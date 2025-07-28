LTTS inks $60 million software engineering deal with US Tier-I telecom provider

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) said that its Tech segment has signed a multi-year agreement worth $60 million with a prominent U.S. based provider of wireless telecommunications services.

This strategic engagement will see LTTS delivering advanced network software development and application engineering solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, LTTS will provide crucial engineering services, including R&D lab integration, new product development, and functionality testing for the customers network software automation platforms.

Additionally, LTTS will establish a delivery center in the United States to further support and enhance project delivery. The engagement will leverage LTTS capabilities in Smart World Connectivity and next generation networks to drive cutting-edge innovations for the client.

This deal underscores the strength of the decade-long partnership between LTTS and the client, built on consistent collaboration and innovation. LTTS proactive investments in cutting-edge labs, custom solutions, and nearshore centers were instrumental in securing the engagement, reflecting the companys unwavering commitment to delivering value-driven engineering expertise. LTTS is also looking ahead to expanding its service offerings for the client by integrating AI-powered test automation platforms to streamline new product development and enhance operational efficiency. Amit Chadha, CEO and managing director, L&T Technology Services, said: This new agreement in our Tech segment with such a prestigious Telecommunications leader reinforces our longstanding relationship and shared vision in next generation communications, network automation, and AI.

By leveraging our Smart World connectivity solutions along with our extensive expertise in enterprise 5G rollouts and telecom innovations, we are proud to contribute toward achieving the clients strategic goals. L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in engineering and technology services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the company offers design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes. The companys consolidated net profit increased 1.48% to Rs 315.70 crore despite a 3.9% decline in net sales to Rs 2,866 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25. The scrip advanced 0.45% to currently trade at Rs 4246.50 on the BSE.