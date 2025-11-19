Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rico Auto Industries jumps 43% in nine days

Rico Auto Industries jumps 43% in nine days

Image
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Rico Auto Industries surged 2% to Rs 115.02, extending gains for the ninth consecutive trading session.

Shares Rico Auto Industries of surged 42.94% in nine trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 80.47 on 9 September 2025.

The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 118 today. On the BSE, 6.43 lakh shares have been traded so far, compared with an average daily volume of 6.24 lakh shares over the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 32.88% as against the Sensex's 0.79% rise.

The stock had outperformed the market over the three months, rising 19.14% as against the Sensex's 3.87% jump.

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 33.17% as against Sensex's 9.6% rise.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 80.172. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 94.05, 87.23, and 78.76, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

Rico Auto Industries is in the business of manufacturing and sale of auto components for two and four wheeler vehicles.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 164% to Rs 17.58 crore on a 9% jump in net sales to Rs 627.36 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

