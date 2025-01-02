Oil India Ltd rises for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Oil India Ltd is quoting at Rs 458.45, up 4.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 78.3% in last one year as compared to a 11.76% jump in NIFTY and a 4.97% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 458.45, up 4.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.29% on the day, quoting at 24048.55078125. The Sensex is at 79487.22, up 1.25%. Oil India Ltd has slipped around 6.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35430.45, up 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 460.9, up 4.99% on the day. Oil India Ltd is up 78.3% in last one year as compared to a 11.76% jump in NIFTY and a 4.97% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 10.28 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

