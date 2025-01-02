TVS Motor Company Ltd soars 3.42%, Gains for third straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2488.85, up 3.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.57% in last one year as compared to a 11.76% gain in NIFTY and a 29.86% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2488.85, up 3.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.29% on the day, quoting at 24048.55078125. The Sensex is at 79487.22, up 1.25%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has dropped around 2.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23139.55, up 2.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2507.05, up 3.67% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 49.33 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

