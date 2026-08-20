Oil India Ltd has added 6.27% over last one month compared to 2.19% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0% drop in the SENSEX

Oil India Ltd fell 0.42% today to trade at Rs 473. The BSE Oil & Gas index is down 0.02% to quote at 26117.79. The index is down 2.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd decreased 0.4% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 0.32% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 1.03 % over last one year compared to the 5.36% fall in benchmark SENSEX.