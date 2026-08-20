Rashi Peripherals Ltd Spurts 3.27%, BSE Information Technology index Rises 1.43%

Rashi Peripherals Ltd has added 16.22% over last one month compared to 5.86% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0% drop in the SENSEX

Rashi Peripherals Ltd rose 3.27% today to trade at Rs 864.9. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.43% to quote at 29601.5. The index is up 5.86 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Control Print Ltd increased 3.13% and GNG Electronics Ltd added 3% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 15.5 % over last one year compared to the 5.36% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Rashi Peripherals Ltd has added 16.22% over last one month compared to 5.86% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 656 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 36347 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 951.45 on 05 Aug 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 276.8 on 02 Sep 2025.