Oil India Ltd has lost 3.73% over last one month compared to 2% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 4.96% drop in the SENSEX

Oil India Ltd rose 2.04% today to trade at Rs 488.3. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.49% to quote at 28442.24. The index is down 2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Industries Ltd increased 0.73% and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd added 0.47% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 19.43 % over last one year compared to the 7.15% surge in benchmark SENSEX.