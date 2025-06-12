Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd spurts 0.72%, rises for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 249.1, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.93% in last one year as compared to a 7.09% jump in NIFTY and a 11.3% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36624.7, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 232.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 99.55 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 249.97, up 0.61% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is down 9.93% in last one year as compared to a 7.09% jump in NIFTY and a 11.3% jump in the Nifty Energy index.