Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announced that India Ratings and Research has taken the following ratings action on debt instruments of the company:

Proposed fund based/non-fund-based working capital limit - IND AAA/ Stable/ IND A1+ (affirmed)

Non convertible debentures - IND AAA/Stable (affirmed)

Non-fund-based working capital limit - IND AAA/ Stable/ IND A1+ (affirmed)

Proposed commercial paper - IND A1+ (affirmed)

Fund-based working capital limit - IND AAA/ Stable/ IND A1+ (affirmed)

Non fund based working capital limit - IND AAA/ Stable / IND A1+ (assigned)

