Japanese markets edge down further

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Japanese markets ended lower for a third straight session as technology stocks tracked their U.S. peers lower. The Nikkei average dropped 0.65 percent to 42,610.17 while the broader Topix index settled 0.52 percent lower at 3,082.95.

SoftBank lost 2 percent and Tokyo Electron shed 2.4 percent. Drug maker Daiichi Sankyo plunged 7.2 percent to become the worst performer among the 225 stocks on the Nikkei.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

