Ola Electric Mobility reports consolidated net loss of Rs 870.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 61.76% to Rs 611.00 crore

Net Loss of Ola Electric Mobility reported to Rs 870.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 416.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 61.76% to Rs 611.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1598.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2276.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1584.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.90% to Rs 4514.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5010.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales611.001598.00 -62 4514.005010.00 -10 OPM %-113.75-19.52 --38.52-25.29 - PBDT-700.00-300.00 -133 -1687.00-1220.00 -38 PBT-870.00-416.00 -109 -2253.00-1578.00 -43 NP-870.00-416.00 -109 -2276.00-1584.00 -44

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

