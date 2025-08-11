Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Olectra Greentech gains as Q1 PAT jumps 7% YoY to Rs 26 cr

Olectra Greentech gains as Q1 PAT jumps 7% YoY to Rs 26 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Olectra Greentech rose 1.12% to Rs 1,426.35 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 7.29% to Rs 26.02 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 24.25 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations rallied 10.60% year on year to Rs 347.22 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax in the first quarter of FY26 stood at Rs 33.79 crore, marking a growth of 6.12% from Rs 31.84 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses spiked 11.38% YoY to Rs 321.56 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 250.81 crore (up 11.91% YoY), and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 26.24 crore (up 42.45% YoY) during the period under review.

Segment-wise, the insulator division generated revenue of Rs 54.95 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a 46.49% increase YoY. In contrast, the e-bus division reported revenue of Rs 292.24 crore, up 5.72% YoY for the same period.

Olectra Greentech is engaged in the manufacturing of composite polymer insulators, electric buses, and electric trucks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra Logistics jumps on launch of Alyte urban mobility service

India's forex reserves decline under $690 billion mark

Yatharth Hospital gains on MSCI entry

Wall Street Rallies as Apple Soars; Trade Desk and Sweetgreen Tumble

Jupiter Wagons bags orders worth Rs 242 crore from GATX India

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story