Mahindra Logistics jumps on launch of Alyte urban mobility service

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Mahindra Logistics rose 3% to Rs 331 after the company launched Alyte, a B2C mobility service targeting urban commuters.

The service, launched in Delhi NCR, offers airport-to-city, in-city, and outstation rides, with expansion planned for Noida International Airport, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and other metropolitan cities.

Alyte consolidates the company's people mobility services under one brand and includes two categories: Priv featuring premium electric vehicles, and Select, offering sedans and SUVs. Rides can be booked through the Alyte mobile application, which provides live GPS tracking, secure payments, and 24/7 human customer support.

The service offers assured rides, fixed pricing without surcharges, no cancellations, and trained drivers. Alyte has previously catered to corporate clients under Mahindra Logistics Mobility Enterprise Solutions.

Hemant Sikka, managing director & CEO, Mahindra Logistics, said, "Indias mobility ecosystem stands at an inflection pointdemanding new standards in safety, comfort, reliability, and service excellence. With Alyte, we are building on a trusted legacy to reimagine urban and airport mobility through a premium, tech-enabled platform that shapes the future of people mobility."

Mahindra Logistics is an integrated third-party logistics (3PL) service provider, specialising in supply chain management and enterprise mobility. The company pursues an asset-light business model, providing customised and technology enabled solutions that span across the supply chain and people mobility services.

On a consolidated basis, Mahindra Logistics reported net loss of Rs 10.80 crore in Q1 June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.32 crore in Q1 June 2024. Net sales rose 14.41% YoY to Rs 1624.59 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

