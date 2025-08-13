Olympia Industries standalone net profit rises 37.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.51% to Rs 74.60 crore

Net profit of Olympia Industries rose 37.93% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.51% to Rs 74.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 74.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.74.6074.982.552.390.820.640.520.420.400.29

