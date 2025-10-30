Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Inds Q2 PAT jumps 25% YoY to Rs 59 cr

VST Inds Q2 PAT jumps 25% YoY to Rs 59 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

VST Industries added 1.93% to Rs 263.70 after the company reported a 24.5% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 59.21 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 47.56 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) slipped 6.63% to Rs 336.12 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total expenses declined 5.05% to Rs 383.91 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 404.37 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 188.43 crore (down 6.52% YoY) and Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 31.79 crore (down 6.77% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax rose 21.22% to Rs 78.41 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 64.68 crore posted in the year-ago period.

On a half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 14.03% to Rs 115.34 crore, on a 6.94% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 634.02 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

VST Industries manufactures and distributes cigarettes and tobacco products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vikram Solar unveils Hypersol Pro at REI Expo 2025

Lupin Digital Health launches its AI-powered cardiometabolic wellness platform - VITALYFE

Metro Brands launches multi-brand retail platform - MetroActiv

Sharda Cropchem Q2 profit surges 75% YoY

Hyundai Motor India gains after steady Q2 performance

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story