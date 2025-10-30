VST Inds Q2 PAT jumps 25% YoY to Rs 59 cr

VST Industries added 1.93% to Rs 263.70 after the company reported a 24.5% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 59.21 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 47.56 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) slipped 6.63% to Rs 336.12 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total expenses declined 5.05% to Rs 383.91 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 404.37 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 188.43 crore (down 6.52% YoY) and Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 31.79 crore (down 6.77% YoY) during the period under review.