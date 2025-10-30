VST Inds Q2 PAT jumps 25% YoY to Rs 59 cr

VST Industries added 1.93% to Rs 263.70 after the company reported a 24.5% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 59.21 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 47.56 crore posted in Q2 FY25.However, revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) slipped 6.63% to Rs 336.12 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Total expenses declined 5.05% to Rs 383.91 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 404.37 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 188.43 crore (down 6.52% YoY) and Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 31.79 crore (down 6.77% YoY) during the period under review.
Profit before tax rose 21.22% to Rs 78.41 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 64.68 crore posted in the year-ago period.
On a half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 14.03% to Rs 115.34 crore, on a 6.94% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 634.02 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
VST Industries manufactures and distributes cigarettes and tobacco products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app