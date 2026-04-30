Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Omnitech Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd, Go Fashion (India) Ltd, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd and Essar Shipping Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 April 2026.

Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd, Go Fashion (India) Ltd, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd and Essar Shipping Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 April 2026.

Omnitech Engineering Ltd tumbled 9.76% to Rs 347.45 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd lost 9.52% to Rs 19.49. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90273 shares in the past one month.

Go Fashion (India) Ltd crashed 9.51% to Rs 274.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22270 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14329 shares in the past one month.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd dropped 8.77% to Rs 265.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Essar Shipping Ltd shed 8.71% to Rs 26.82. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 75478 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40053 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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