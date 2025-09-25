Home / Markets / Capital Market News / One Mobikwik Systems allots 5.06 lakh equity shares under ESOP

One Mobikwik Systems allots 5.06 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
One Mobikwik Systems has allotted 5,06,272 equity shares under ESOP on 25 September 2025. Consequent to aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity capital of the Company stand increased from Rs 15,63,04,372 consisting of 7,81,52,186 equity shares having face value of Rs 2/- each to Rs 15,73,16,916 consisting of 7,86,58,458 equity shares having face value of Rs 2/- each.

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

