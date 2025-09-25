One Mobikwik Systems allots 5.06 lakh equity shares under ESOP

One Mobikwik Systems has allotted 5,06,272 equity shares under ESOP on 25 September 2025. Consequent to aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity capital of the Company stand increased from Rs 15,63,04,372 consisting of 7,81,52,186 equity shares having face value of Rs 2/- each to Rs 15,73,16,916 consisting of 7,86,58,458 equity shares having face value of Rs 2/- each.

