Va Tech Wabag alltos 24,158 equity shares under ESOS

Va Tech Wabag has allotted 24,158 equity shares under ESOS on 25 September 2025. Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 12,45,60,688/- (consisting of 6,22,80,344 equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each) from Rs 12,45,12,372/- (consisting of 6,22,56,186 equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News