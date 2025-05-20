Sustainable Energy Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 49.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.19% to Rs 191.04 crore

Net profit of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust rose 49.28% to Rs 42.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.19% to Rs 191.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 174.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 922.83% to Rs 138.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 312.61% to Rs 721.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 174.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

