Sustainable Energy Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 49.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 9.19% to Rs 191.04 crore

Net profit of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust rose 49.28% to Rs 42.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.19% to Rs 191.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 174.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 922.83% to Rs 138.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 312.61% to Rs 721.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 174.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales191.04174.96 9 721.90174.96 313 OPM %84.4382.13 -83.3873.62 - PBDT110.8690.21 23 404.1375.31 437 PBT38.6123.92 61 111.229.02 1133 NP42.5028.47 49 138.9013.58 923

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

