Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 30.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 30.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 71.81% to Rs 5971.50 crore

Net profit of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust declined 30.75% to Rs 167.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 241.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 71.81% to Rs 5971.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3475.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.96% to Rs 839.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1119.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 48.40% to Rs 19580.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13194.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5971.503475.70 72 19580.9013194.40 48 OPM %41.1637.43 -40.7739.09 - PBDT1386.70669.50 107 4396.202814.10 56 PBT187.10239.00 -22 923.801109.40 -17 NP167.10241.30 -31 839.901119.20 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Quess Corp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 95.49 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 49.28% in the March 2025 quarter

ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit declines 76.83% in the March 2025 quarter

CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 6.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Northern ARC Capital consolidated net profit declines 57.48% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 20 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story