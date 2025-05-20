Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 30.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 71.81% to Rs 5971.50 crore

Net profit of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust declined 30.75% to Rs 167.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 241.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 71.81% to Rs 5971.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3475.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.96% to Rs 839.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1119.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 48.40% to Rs 19580.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13194.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

5971.503475.7019580.9013194.4041.1637.4340.7739.091386.70669.504396.202814.10187.10239.00923.801109.40167.10241.30839.901119.20

