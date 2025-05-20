Quess Corp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 95.49 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.38% to Rs 3656.42 crore

Net loss of Quess Corp reported to Rs 95.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 94.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.38% to Rs 3656.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3536.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.52% to Rs 45.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 277.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.29% to Rs 14967.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13695.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

