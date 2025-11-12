OneSource Specialty Pharma reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.49 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.49% to Rs 375.76 crore

Net profit of OneSource Specialty Pharma reported to Rs 10.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 42.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.49% to Rs 375.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 334.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.375.76334.0528.3423.1475.5736.655.74-31.6310.49-42.08

