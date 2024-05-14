Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit declines 15.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Shyam Metalics &amp; Energy consolidated net profit declines 15.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 5.20% to Rs 3606.20 crore

Net profit of Shyam Metalics & Energy declined 15.50% to Rs 216.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 256.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 3606.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3427.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.36% to Rs 1034.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 852.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.24% to Rs 13195.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12658.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3606.203427.97 5 13195.2212658.07 4 OPM %12.2512.46 -11.9011.85 - PBDT471.21411.68 14 1595.841510.84 6 PBT331.85274.91 21 939.801036.87 -9 NP216.54256.26 -15 1034.79852.68 21

First Published: May 14 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

