Sales rise 5.20% to Rs 3606.20 crore

Net profit of Shyam Metalics & Energy declined 15.50% to Rs 216.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 256.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 3606.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3427.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.36% to Rs 1034.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 852.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.24% to Rs 13195.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12658.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

