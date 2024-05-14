Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 41.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 41.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.52% to Rs 154.25 crore

Net profit of Thyrocare Technologies rose 41.11% to Rs 17.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.52% to Rs 154.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.72% to Rs 70.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.58% to Rs 571.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 526.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales154.25135.88 14 571.88526.67 9 OPM %21.7818.17 -24.0322.79 - PBDT35.9628.04 28 142.99127.30 12 PBT22.9017.24 33 95.9888.59 8 NP17.7812.60 41 70.7664.49 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 4.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Thyrocare To Acquire Think Health Diagnostics To Enter Into Providing ECG Services At Home

Information Technology stocks slide

Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 45.39% in the March 2024 quarter

OnMobile Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 16.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Surya Roshni consolidated net profit declines 33.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit rises 51.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Neogrowth Credit Pvt standalone net profit rises 115.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story