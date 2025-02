Operational Energy Group India consolidated net profit rises 24.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.96% to Rs 104.30 crore

Net profit of Operational Energy Group India rose 24.33% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.96% to Rs 104.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 84.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

