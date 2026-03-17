Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 6356.5, down 0.9% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 16.19% in last one year as compared to a 3.15% rally in NIFTY and a 21.2% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6356.5, down 0.9% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 23554.7. The Sensex is at 75980.71, up 0.63%.Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has eased around 5.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 11.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29042.55, down 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.38 lakh shares in last one month.