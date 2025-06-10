Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd up for five straight sessions

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 9437, up 3.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.84% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% gain in NIFTY and a 11.21% gain in the Nifty IT.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 9437, up 3.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 25136.5. The Sensex is at 82493.19, up 0.06%. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has added around 8.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37669.2, up 1.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.41 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 9435.5, up 2.92% on the day. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is up 11.84% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% gain in NIFTY and a 11.21% gain in the Nifty IT index.