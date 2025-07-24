Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 53.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.94% to Rs 65.88 crore

Net profit of Orbit Exports rose 53.01% to Rs 15.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.94% to Rs 65.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.65.8851.9028.7529.0222.7416.5219.2712.9815.019.81

