Torrent Power consolidated net profit declines 8.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:43 AM IST
Sales rise 3.09% to Rs 7175.81 crore

Net profit of Torrent Power declined 8.53% to Rs 481.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 525.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.09% to Rs 7175.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6960.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7175.816960.92 3 OPM %16.8217.55 -PBDT1059.671082.41 -2 PBT688.68740.67 -7 NP481.03525.89 -9

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:57 AM IST

