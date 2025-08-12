Orchid Pharma consolidated net profit declines 49.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.25% to Rs 172.93 crore

Net profit of Orchid Pharma declined 49.20% to Rs 14.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 29.25% to Rs 172.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 244.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.172.93244.418.1913.2922.3736.5613.7128.1214.9129.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News