Orchid Pharma consolidated net profit rises 37.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Orchid Pharma rose 37.58% to Rs 27.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.04% to Rs 222.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 198.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.222.70198.7613.6211.7334.5327.8625.9020.0227.2419.80

