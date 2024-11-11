Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Orchid Pharma consolidated net profit rises 37.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:56 PM IST
Sales rise 12.04% to Rs 222.70 crore

Net profit of Orchid Pharma rose 37.58% to Rs 27.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.04% to Rs 222.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 198.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales222.70198.76 12 OPM %13.6211.73 -PBDT34.5327.86 24 PBT25.9020.02 29 NP27.2419.80 38

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

