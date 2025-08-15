Oricon Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 66.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.71% to Rs 36.90 crore

Net profit of Oricon Enterprises rose 66.13% to Rs 12.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.71% to Rs 36.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.36.9030.57-21.54-26.6319.27-4.0917.63-5.9912.317.41

