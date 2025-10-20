Volumes jump at Dalmia Bharat Ltd counter

Dalmia Bharat Ltd witnessed volume of 3.15 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10643 shares
CEAT Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 October 2025.
Dalmia Bharat Ltd witnessed volume of 3.15 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10643 shares. The stock dropped 2.43% to Rs.2,190.90. Volumes stood at 28226 shares in the last session.
CEAT Ltd witnessed volume of 38666 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6216 shares. The stock increased 7.78% to Rs.4,023.60. Volumes stood at 19785 shares in the last session.
Tejas Networks Ltd recorded volume of 3.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63514 shares. The stock lost 7.74% to Rs.544.45. Volumes stood at 32566 shares in the last session.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd registered volume of 10.34 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.49 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.52% to Rs.286.15. Volumes stood at 9.52 lakh shares in the last session.
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd clocked volume of 32792 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8443 shares. The stock lost 7.25% to Rs.1,301.25. Volumes stood at 6712 shares in the last session.
