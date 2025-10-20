Nifty trades above 25,800 level; PSU Bank shares rally

Headline equity benchmarks traded with substantial gains in morning trade, driven by strong quarterly results from top lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, along with a rebound in global risk appetite amid signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions.

The Nifty traded above the 25,800 level. PSU bank shares advanced after declining in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 467.22 points or 0.54% to 84,420.18. The Nifty 50 index advanced 126.35 points or 0.48% to 25,838.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.51% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.07%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,956 shares rose and 1,769 shares fell. A total of 239 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 1.35% to 7,741.50. The index fell 1.09% in the past two consecutive trading sessions. Indian Bank (up 2.51%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 2.35%), Bank of India (up 1.86%), Union Bank of India (up 1.76%), Canara Bank (up 1.2%), Central Bank of India (up 1.19%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.91%), State Bank of India (up 0.84%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.82%) and Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.81%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: