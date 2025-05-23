Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 38.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.39% to Rs 1853.28 crore

Net profit of Power Mech Projects rose 38.73% to Rs 117.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.39% to Rs 1853.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1301.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.61% to Rs 326.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 248.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.43% to Rs 5234.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4206.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1853.281301.535234.144206.6511.5411.4911.4911.71196.95134.15547.04426.34180.90122.06491.24382.30117.2484.51326.48248.07

