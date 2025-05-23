Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit declines 4.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.34% to Rs 202.71 crore

Net profit of Windlas Biotech declined 4.18% to Rs 16.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 202.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 171.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.81% to Rs 60.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.43% to Rs 759.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 630.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

