Home / Markets / Capital Market News / T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit declines 46.34% in the March 2025 quarter

T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit declines 46.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.73% to Rs 249.17 crore

Net profit of T.V. Today Network declined 46.34% to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.73% to Rs 249.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 247.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.19% to Rs 74.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.10% to Rs 993.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 935.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales249.17247.37 1 993.02935.91 6 OPM %1.719.63 -10.0510.37 - PBDT15.7532.24 -51 143.07132.03 8 PBT7.9123.42 -66 110.8396.58 15 NP6.1511.46 -46 74.5356.38 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit declines 24.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Accedere reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

JCK Infrastructure Development consolidated net profit declines 14.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Neo Infracon reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story