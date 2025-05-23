T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit declines 46.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.73% to Rs 249.17 crore

Net profit of T.V. Today Network declined 46.34% to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.73% to Rs 249.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 247.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.19% to Rs 74.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.10% to Rs 993.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 935.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

