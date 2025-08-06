Starteck Finance consolidated net profit rises 107.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.40% to Rs 7.82 crore

Net profit of Starteck Finance rose 107.02% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.40% to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.827.0291.6984.904.252.094.111.953.541.71

