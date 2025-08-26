Orient Tech secures Rs 31-cr order from New India Assurance Company

Orient Technologies announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 30.81 crore from The New India Assurance Company for annual maintenance contract (AMC) of network, backup and storage devices at NIA data centres.
Shares of The New India Assurance Company shed 1.74% to Rs 190.18 on the BSE.
The order valued at approximately Rs 30,81,18,999 and to be executed over a period of 3 years.
This order further strengthens the Companys position in delivering Managed Services for Network, Backup, and Storage infrastructure, reinforcing its capabilities and presence in the growing IT services domain.
The contract underscores the companys continued focus on expanding its managed services portfolio and delivering robust infrastructure solutions to enterprise clients.
Orient Technologies is a rapidly expanding IT solutions provider based in Mumbai, Maharashtra, with deep expertise in creating specialized products and solutions within its business verticals.
The New India Assurance Company multinational general insurance company.
Shares of Orient Technologies rose 0.37% to Rs 311.70 on the BSE.
