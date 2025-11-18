Nifty November futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX advanced 2.60% to 12.10.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 25,933.90, a premium of 23.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,910.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slipped 103.40 points or 0.40% to 25,910.05.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.

