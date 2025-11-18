Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX advanced 2.60% to 12.10.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 25,933.90, a premium of 23.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,910.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slipped 103.40 points or 0.40% to 25,910.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 2.60% to 12.10.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wonderla Holidays to launch park in Chennai

Market snaps 6-days winning streak; Nifty settles below 25,950 mark

WeWork India climbs after foreign brokerage initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Greaves Cotton joins hands with Ligier Group

Japan's Nikkei decline 3.22%

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story