Oriental Rail hits the roof after bagging Rs 1.50-cr order from Indian Railways

Oriental Rail Infrastructure hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 177.80 after the company secured an order worth Rs 1.50 crore from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Indian Railways.

The order involves the supply and installation of 18 sets of one coach set of seats and berths complete for LWSCWAC/EOG coaches.

As per the terms of the contract, delivery is to be made to Furnishing Depot/ICF, Chennai. Further, 90% of the supply portion shall be made on proof of inspection certificate and provisional physical receipt certificate, and the balance payment of 10% of the supply portion along with 100% installation charges will be made after receipt and acceptance of stores by the consignee based on the installation certificate issued by competent authority.

The total value of the order is Rs 1,50,37,920 and the execution is scheduled to be completed by 21 June 2025.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berth, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardener, silicon foam, etc.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.52 crore in Q3 FY25, down 39.9% compared to Rs 12.51 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 4.3% YoY to Rs 152.82 crore in Q3 FY25.

