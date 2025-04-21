Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GNA Axles consolidated net profit rises 52.03% in the March 2025 quarter

GNA Axles consolidated net profit rises 52.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 1.75% to Rs 377.50 crore

Net profit of GNA Axles rose 52.03% to Rs 25.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.75% to Rs 377.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 371.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.13% to Rs 107.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.22% to Rs 1539.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1506.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales377.50371.02 2 1539.741506.26 2 OPM %13.339.67 -13.6813.10 - PBDT48.5833.19 46 201.34188.12 7 PBT34.1820.29 68 144.24134.79 7 NP25.4516.74 52 107.0999.96 7

