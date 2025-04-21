GNA Axles consolidated net profit rises 52.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.75% to Rs 377.50 crore

Net profit of GNA Axles rose 52.03% to Rs 25.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.75% to Rs 377.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 371.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.13% to Rs 107.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.22% to Rs 1539.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1506.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

377.50371.021539.741506.2613.339.6713.6813.1048.5833.19201.34188.1234.1820.29144.24134.7925.4516.74107.0999.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News