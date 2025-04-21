GNA Axles consolidated net profit rises 52.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.75% to Rs 377.50 croreNet profit of GNA Axles rose 52.03% to Rs 25.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.75% to Rs 377.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 371.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.13% to Rs 107.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.22% to Rs 1539.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1506.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
