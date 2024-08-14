Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orissa Bengal Carrier standalone net profit declines 50.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Orissa Bengal Carrier standalone net profit declines 50.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 6:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 3.80% to Rs 75.43 crore

Net profit of Orissa Bengal Carrier declined 50.72% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.80% to Rs 75.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales75.4378.41 -4 OPM %3.133.94 -PBDT2.393.25 -26 PBT1.292.67 -52 NP1.022.07 -51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Swiggy rolls out in-app UPI feature for faster payments: How to activate

At 7.2 million, Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily ridership on Aug 13

WPI inflation cools to 3-month low of 2.04% in July as food prices decline

Vedanta raises OFS size of Hindustan Zinc, set to offload 3.31% stake

Bangladesh crisis will not impact Apollo's revenue, says top executive

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story