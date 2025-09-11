Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AYM Syntex incorporates WOS in United States

AYM Syntex incorporates WOS in United States

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
AYM Syntex has announced the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) named Innovative Yarns LLC in the United States.

The company received official confirmation via email on 10 September 2025.

Innovative Yarns LLC, incorporated on 9 September 2025, in the State of Delaware, will operate as a related party of AYM Syntex and its subsidiaries. The new entity is set up to engage in the trading of textile products, including yarns, fibres, and allied items.

AYM Syntex will hold 100% of the share capital in Innovative Yarns LLC, with the initial capital being contributed in cash.

AYM Syntex manufacturers and exporters of Polyester Filament Yarn, Nylon Filament Yarn and Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn from India.

The company reported net loss of Rs 3.56 crore in Q1 FY26 as against net profit of Rs 2.27 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 6% YoY to Rs 326.48 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

