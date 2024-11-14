Ovobel Foods standalone net profit declines 81.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.41% to Rs 42.02 croreNet profit of Ovobel Foods declined 81.57% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.41% to Rs 42.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales42.0245.88 -8 OPM %3.6223.80 -PBDT2.7411.89 -77 PBT2.2611.66 -81 NP1.608.68 -82
