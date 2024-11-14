Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ovobel Foods standalone net profit declines 81.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:08 AM IST
Sales decline 8.41% to Rs 42.02 crore

Net profit of Ovobel Foods declined 81.57% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.41% to Rs 42.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales42.0245.88 -8 OPM %3.6223.80 -PBDT2.7411.89 -77 PBT2.2611.66 -81 NP1.608.68 -82

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

