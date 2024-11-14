Ovobel Foods standalone net profit declines 81.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.41% to Rs 42.02 crore

Net profit of Ovobel Foods declined 81.57% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.41% to Rs 42.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.42.0245.883.6223.802.7411.892.2611.661.608.68

