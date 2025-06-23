Home / Markets / Capital Market News / P&G Hygiene appoints Gaurav Bhartia as CFO

P&G Hygiene appoints Gaurav Bhartia as CFO

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care said that its board has approved the appointment of Gaurav Bhartia as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 1 July 2025.

Mrinalini Srinivasan has tendered her resignation as the chief financial officer of the company effective from closure of business hours of June 30, 2025, as she will be leaving P&G to pursue other interests outside the company.

Gaurav Bhartia holds a B. Tech. degree from National Institute of Technology, Trichy. After a successful internship stint with P&G, he joined P&G full time in 2014 as a graduate from IIM Bangalore.

Gaurav Bhartia currently leads Sales Finance for P&G India. He has a diverse experience spanning over a decade with P&G, across multiple categories and markets, leading transformational projects and delivering outstanding results for several important P&G businesses.

In his past assignments, Bhartia has had significant contribution towards driving business growth and improving structural margins & profitability, while navigating macro-economic uncertainties. He is passionate about coaching and invests time building capability for finance and broader multi-functional teams. He is a mentor to many in the organization and fosters a culture of performance and collaboration for sustained excellence.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care engaged in the manufacturing and selling of branded packaged fast moving consumer goods in the femcare and healthcare businesses. Its portfolio includes Whisper India's leading Feminine Hygiene brand, and VICKS India's No. 1 Health Care brand and Old Spice.

The companys standalone net profit increased 1.12% to Rs 156.10 crore on 0.9% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 989.13 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter shed 0.25% to Rs 13,392.35 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

