Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swan Defence and Heavy Industries announces resignation of company secretary

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries announces resignation of company secretary

Image
Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With effect from 22 June 2025

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries announced that Vishant Shetty, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (KMP) of the Company, has submitted his resignation from his position and has since been relieved from his duties with effect from closing of business hours on 22 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajel Projects secures transmission project from Power Grid

Vakrangee forges distribution partnership with Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company

ITCONS E-Solutions secures additional work order of Rs 46.51 cr

L T Foods Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Zee Entertainment jumps on strategic business update

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story