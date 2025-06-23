Vakrangee forges distribution partnership with Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company

Vakrangee has entered into a Strategic Distribution Partnership with Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company, one of India's fastest growing private life insurers, to further the mission of increasing life insurance accessibility across the nation.
This collaboration will enable Vakrangee to offer Ageas Federal's comprehensive range of life insurance solutions through its vast network of 22,986 Vakrangee Kendras spread across 32 States, 609 Districts, and 5,835 Postal Codes, across the length and breadth of India. This partnership marks a significant step in advancing financial inclusion and addressing the insurance protection gap, aligned with the nation's inclusive growth priorities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app