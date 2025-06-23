Vakrangee forges distribution partnership with Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company

Vakrangee has entered into a Strategic Distribution Partnership with Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company, one of India's fastest growing private life insurers, to further the mission of increasing life insurance accessibility across the nation.

This collaboration will enable Vakrangee to offer Ageas Federal's comprehensive range of life insurance solutions through its vast network of 22,986 Vakrangee Kendras spread across 32 States, 609 Districts, and 5,835 Postal Codes, across the length and breadth of India. This partnership marks a significant step in advancing financial inclusion and addressing the insurance protection gap, aligned with the nation's inclusive growth priorities.

