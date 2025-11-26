Bajaj Financial Securities standalone net profit rises 24.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.12% to Rs 242.82 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Financial Securities rose 24.95% to Rs 46.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.12% to Rs 242.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 212.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

