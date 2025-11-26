ECap Equities reports standalone net loss of Rs 75.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 93.08% to Rs 64.04 crore

Net loss of ECap Equities reported to Rs 75.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 333.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 93.08% to Rs 64.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 925.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.64.04925.7776.7261.80-59.51437.42-61.78435.29-75.67333.04

